Piedmont Henry dealing with soaring numbers of patients, staffing shortages during current COVID wave

STOCKBRIDGE — Piedmont Henry Hospital has become a silent war zone in the wake of the most recent COVID-19 wave.
Rooms in the Intensive Care Units are full, but it’s quiet. There are no visitors, and patients can’t communicate with hospital staff; they’re unconscious and intubated due to the disease.
The hospital and its staff have been pushed to the limit. The 236-bed facility has ballooned to nearly 300 beds. Places where staff and visitors ate lunch or purchased gifts have been transformed. They’re now filled with beds and equipment to care for ill patients. Every available space has been modified to treat the sick.
On Aug. 24, the hospital broke its own record of 291 patients. The former record of 287 patients was recorded in March 2020. Of those admitted, two-thirds are COVID patients.
“This wave of COVID is worse,” said Piedmont Henry Hospital CEO Dr. Lily Henson. “Our patients are younger this time around. We’re working really, really hard, and right now we’re just hanging on.”
She said staff are exhausted and frustrated that the virus has surged again.
“This wave is largely self-inflicted,” she said. “We have the vaccine.”
While there are breakthrough cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccinated individuals have a reduced likelihood of requiring hospitalization or dying.
Staff Shortage
Like hospitals around the country, Piedmont Henry is experiencing a staffing shortage in nearly every job family, from environmental services, transporters, phlebotomists and nurses.
Henson said after the first round of COVID in 2020 several nurses, many of the most experienced, opted to retire. As younger nurses come on board, many are choosing to pursue other career options after experiencing what’s happening in hospitals today.
She said at the end of the day, many more duties are falling onto the shoulders of nurses because they simply don’t have the staff. Henson, alongside executive directors and managers, has been on the floors taking out trash, cleaning rooms, delivering meals, transporting patients and doing what they can to alleviate some of the work asked of nurses.
“We want them operating at the highest levels of their license,” Henson said. “We’re doing what we can.”
Registered Nurse Monica Newland has been caring for COVID patients since the start of the pandemic. She, too, is tired and frustrated, but this time around Newland said things are different.
“Last year we were heroes,” she said. “Now people are angry with us because we’re struggling again. We’ve been doing our part, but the community isn’t doing theirs to get vaccinated, and here we are.”
It's more than just frustration. Staff are watching and coping with the loss of patients, many of whom are around their age.
“It’s tough to watch, and it takes a toll,” Henson said.
Ripple Effect
Though the number of hospitalized residents appears low as compared to Henry County’s overall population, the number of patients requiring hospitalization is overwhelming.
Henson said the soaring numbers have an effect on everything that touches the hospital, from overrun urgent care centers to emergency medical services.
All non-emergency elective medical procedures have been paused to adjust for staffing shortages and space. Henson said she struggled with that decision knowing how the pause will affect doctors, surgeons and their staff who may be left under or unemployed.
“I had to choose to close our operating rooms so we could take care of patients,” she said.
Emergency Room Visits
Henson is all but begging residents who are not experiencing a medical emergency to see a primary care physician or visit a QuickCare location rather than coming to the hospital’s Emergency Department.
Piedmont Henry has one of the busiest emergency departments in the state, treating approximately 90,000 annually pre-pandemic.
On Monday, Aug. 24, Henson said the hospital was forced to institute its internal disaster code due to the number of patients in the ED. The code stopped ambulances from bringing additional patients, diverting them to other hospitals, to allow for the 171 waiting patients to be triaged, screened and cared for.
Henson called it a “perfect storm.”
She said officials called every one available to the hospital to help. Staff set up two outdoor triage areas to handle the influx of patients.
How quickly a patient sees a doctor or nurse depends on the severity of their illness. Henson explained patients are assigned a number of 1-5 with 1 being something like a stroke or heart attack. Those patients are treated first. Others who fall lower on the scale are seen as space and staff become available.
She said the ED operated for three hours under the internal disaster code.
“We did then and we’re doing now all we can to care for everyone,” Henson said. "It just may take a little longer for some."
Despite the overwhelming numbers, Henson said she wants the community to know that no one will be turned away if they need treatment.
She’s urging those who are unvaccinated to get the shot and for everyone to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
“We’re here to serve the community and we’re doing our darnedest, but right now the hospital really feels like a war zone.”
