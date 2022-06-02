STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital has been selected to receive the Blue Distinction Centers for Spine Surgery designation.
The designation, awarded by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, mean Piedmont Henry meets evidence-based clinical criteria and has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, resulting in better overall outcomes for spine surgery programs. Last year, Piedmont Henry was named as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement.
“The surgical services offered at Piedmont Henry are second to none, thanks to a dedicated staff of surgeons, physicians, nurses and staff members,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “Our community is fortunate to have access to safe, high quality, patient-centered care when they come to the hospital.”
Hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Spine Surgery are recognized for their expertise and cost efficiency in delivering specialty care. They provide comprehensive spine surgery services and often have lower readmission rates than other hospitals providing similar services.
“Our goal is to provide an outstanding experience for our patients and their loved ones before, during, and after their surgeries,” Henson said. “Helping these patients regain mobility is just one of the ways we make a positive difference in every life we touch.”
To learn more about surgical services, including spine surgery and total joint replacement, visit piedmont.org/orthopedic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.