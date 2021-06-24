STOCKBRIDGE – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has designated Piedmont Henry Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement. The hospital meets evidence-based clinical criteria and has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, resulting in better overall outcomes for knee and hip replacement surgery programs.
“The joint replacement program at Piedmont Henry continues to grow by leaps and bounds,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “Residents in our community who need joint replacement can be confident that they are receiving safe, high quality, patient-centered care.”
The Joint Replacement Program is focused on providing each patient with as much information as possible, from diagnosis through recovery, for long term success. The program offers a variety of resources like Total Joint Replacement Navigators to help patients with education and guidance through the entire process. Also, our Joint School offers an opportunity for patients and their loved ones to meet some of the care team and learn firsthand about what to expect before, during and after the procedure. The program also provides a variety of online tools for patients and their caregivers to continuously reference.
To be designated as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, Piedmont Henry met the selection criteria posted at www.BCBS.com, which includes:
• An established knee and hip replacement program, performing required annual volumes for certain procedures each year, with a minimum of 25 each for total hip and total knee replacements
• An experienced knee and hip replacement surgery team, including surgeons with board certification subspecialty fellowship training and case volumes meeting specified requirements
• Pre-operative patient education
• Multi-disciplinary teams and clinical pathways to coordinate and streamline care
• Use of an internal registry or database to track patient outcomes over time
• Participation in the Surgical care Improvement Project with ≥ 90 percent performance on process measures
“Our goal is to provide an outstanding experience for our patients and their loved ones before, during, and after their joint replacement surgery,” Henson said. “Helping these patients regain mobility is just one of the ways we make a positive difference in every life we touch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.