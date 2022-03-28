STOCKBRIDGE – More than two years have passed since the first patient with COVID-19 was admitted to a Piedmont hospital and, unfortunately, the pandemic is still present in communities throughout Georgia and the rest of the world.
In addition to following the Three W’s; Wash Your Hands, Wear a Mask, and Watch Your Distance, one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is early detection. Georgia-Pacific donated antigen test kits to Piedmont in the hopes that their community relations teams at hospitals throughout the state could help swiftly distribute the kits to those most in need.
“As a member of the Piedmont board of directors for the last seven years, I have seen firsthand the challenges this team faces being on the front line of the COVID battle and that underscored how fortunate we are to have this team of dedicated healthcare professionals committed to addressing the greatest needs in the community,” said Tye Darland, Georgia-Pacific senior vice president and general counsel. “Georgia-Pacific’s donation of COVID-19 Antigen test kits to the Piedmont Foundation will ensure they are used where they are most needed, which benefits our community and society as a whole.”
Locally, Piedmont has partnered with community organizations and non-profits to make sure that part of a unified focus on health and wellness includes being able to accurately test for COVID-19. Thus far, Piedmont Henry has distributes test kits to Hands of Hope Clinic, The Bridge Wellness South, Love is the GOAT, and Henry County Relay for Life.
“Our community relations teams consistently spotlight Piedmont’s potential to change lives and make a positive difference in every life they touch,” said Michelle Fisher, president of Primary Care and Retail Services for Piedmont. “They are connected to the individuals and organizations that help the most vulnerable populations and immediately knew where the antigen test kits could make the biggest impact in their communities.”
For the most up to date information on COVID-19, visit piedmont.org/covid-19.
