STOCKBRIDGE – Doctor’s offices, urgent cares, and emergency rooms fill up every summer with injuries and illnesses that could be avoided with a little extra caution, according to Sabrina Wyllie-Adams, M.D., a Family Medicine physician with Piedmont in Stockbridge.
“People tend to be outside more in the summer, which often means being more active and having additional exposure to heat, water, insect or snake bites,” Wyllie-Adams said. “I want everyone to have some fun this summer, but that means knowing the risks and when it is important to seek medical attention.”
Heat-related illnesses are the most common summer ailments. These include heat stroke, sunburns, and sun poisoning. Heat stroke is when the body core temperature elevates significantly. Signs of heat stroke include dry mouth, dehydration, lack of perspiration, nausea, and dizziness. Sun poisoning occurs when someone is severely sunburned and is experiencing heat stroke symptoms. If you or someone you know is exhibiting signs of heat stroke, and appears confused or disoriented, call 9-1-1, move to a shaded location, place icepacks under the arms and on the neck, sit near a fan, and sip cool water.
“The best way to protect yourself when it comes to sun exposure is to wear sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses,” Wyllie-Adams said. “To avoid heat stroke, try not to stay out in the sun too long without adequate hydration. You lose moisture when you are in the sun through sweating and this needs to be replenished.
Many heat-related illnesses and injuries start when people are more active in the pool or bodies of water. Wyllie-Adams recommends reapplying sunscreen, getting out of the sun regularly and not roughhousing around the water.
“Some of the most devastating injuries occur when people jump into shallow water or dive where they shouldn’t,” said Wyllie-Adams. “It’s imperative to be aware of your surroundings and to supervise younger and more inexperienced swimmers at all times.”
Broken bones tend to be more common in the summer, as well. In addition to wearing a helmet every time you are on a bicycle or out skating, people who fall and begin to experience pain, swelling, and tenderness to the touch should go to urgent care or the emergency department for an x-ray. If there is only mild pain and insignificant swelling, just remember RICE; Rest, Ice, Compress, Elevate.
Being outdoors also means an increased risk of exposure to insects, spiders and snakes.
“If you are bitten or stung, redness and pain are usually normal,” Wyllie-Adams explained. “Medical evaluation is recommended if the swelling does not improve, you develop hives, the swelling is near your eye or you were bitten by a spider. If you have difficulty breathing or swelling of your lips, tongue, or mouth, go to the emergency department for evaluation.”
If allergic reactions are common for you, use an epi-pen. If you believe you’ve been bitten by a venomous snake, call 9-1-1 and go to the emergency department. However, Wyllie-Adams wants everyone to know that it is not necessary to bring the snake with you, alive or dead.
Food poisoning is also increasingly common in the summer due to barbecues, picnics, and other celebrations. The key to avoiding food poisoning is to make sure the food is prepared hygienically, cooked thoroughly and stored properly.
“Medical evaluation is recommended if you are experiencing signs of dehydration, which include a decrease in urination, an increase in thirst and dry mouth,” said Wyllie-Adams. “Persistent or bloody diarrhea are also worrisome signs for significant food poisoning.”
Ultimately, Wyllie-Adams urges everyone to be aware of their surroundings, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, which often accompanies the increase in summer illnesses and injuries, and stay hydrated and cool.
To find primary care physicians, urgent care or QuickCare locations, visit piedmont.org.
