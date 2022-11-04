piedmont henry (copy) (copy) (copy)

Piedmont Henry Hospital

STOCKBRIDGE — Piedmont Henry Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. The hospital is one of only 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Piedmont Henry’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that the hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

