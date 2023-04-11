...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be
E at 5-10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
STOCKBRIDGE – The year 2023 got off to an exciting start at Piedmont Henry Hospital, as David Kent took over as CEO after Lily Henson, M.D. moved to become the CEO of Piedmont Augusta. Since then, the hospital has been a hot bed of activity as several new physicians were welcomed, the hospital received the Level III Trauma Center designation, and opened a new medical office building on Rock Quarry Road to host oncology services.
Among the new physicians joining the team at Piedmont Henry are neurosurgeon Sandea Greene-Harris, M.D., OB/GYN Elisheba Butts, M.D., and oncologist Robert Klafter, M.D. Dr. Greene-Harris performed the hospital’s first craniotomy in January and is able to perform minimally-invasive surgical procedures with the use of Stryker Neuro Navigation. Butts works with routine and high-risk pregnancies, as well as family planning, annual exams, and both common and complex conditions related to women. Klafter, board certified in medical oncology and hematology, is based in the new offices of Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology, located across the street from Piedmont Henry, at 1757 Rock Quarry Road. This is also the new location of the hospital’s outpatient infusion center. It is Piedmont Henry’s goal to have all oncology services in one building so that patients and their caregivers can get all the care and support they need in a convenient location close to home.
“We are so fortunate to have outstanding physicians providing high-quality care in the community,” said Kent. “They are passionate about what they do and they empower their patients through education.”
In January Piedmont Henry was designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health. A Level III trauma center has the ability to assess a patient, resuscitate, perform surgical intervention, provide intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations. Piedmont Henry’s trauma program has a surgeon available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and also has neurosurgical support.
“This designation is significant, not only for the residents of Henry County, who can now rely on their local hospital providing a high level of safe and immediate care in instances of trauma, but for many other area residents as well,” said Kent. “Any time that can be reduced in transporting a patient to begin trauma care can potentially lead to better outcomes and save lives.”
