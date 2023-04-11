KentDavid57_sa110.jpg

David Kent

STOCKBRIDGE – The year 2023 got off to an exciting start at Piedmont Henry Hospital, as David Kent took over as CEO after Lily Henson, M.D. moved to become the CEO of Piedmont Augusta. Since then, the hospital has been a hot bed of activity as several new physicians were welcomed, the hospital received the Level III Trauma Center designation, and opened a new medical office building on Rock Quarry Road to host oncology services.

Among the new physicians joining the team at Piedmont Henry are neurosurgeon Sandea Greene-Harris, M.D., OB/GYN Elisheba Butts, M.D., and oncologist Robert Klafter, M.D. Dr. Greene-Harris performed the hospital’s first craniotomy in January and is able to perform minimally-invasive surgical procedures with the use of Stryker Neuro Navigation. Butts works with routine and high-risk pregnancies, as well as family planning, annual exams, and both common and complex conditions related to women. Klafter, board certified in medical oncology and hematology, is based in the new offices of Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology, located across the street from Piedmont Henry, at 1757 Rock Quarry Road. This is also the new location of the hospital’s outpatient infusion center. It is Piedmont Henry’s goal to have all oncology services in one building so that patients and their caregivers can get all the care and support they need in a convenient location close to home.

