Piedmont Henry Hospital celebrates 42nd anniversary.

STOCKBRIDGE – Since Henry General Hospital opened its doors on July 9, 1979, the hospital has more than doubled its beds, joined the Piedmont Healthcare system and continues to grow.

Annually, Piedmont Henry treats 13,000 in-patient residents and nearly 60,000 outpatient visitors. According to hospital officials, its emergency department is the busiest among the Piedmont system treating some 90,000 people every year.

“We have grown alongside Henry County and feel honored to provide care for our friends and neighbors in the community,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “That relationship has never been more important than it was over the past year. Citizens from throughout the county showed their support for our frontline workers, and our staff did an amazing job caring for our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Over the past several years, Piedmont Henry has made several additions and improvements to the hospital. The emergency department expanded and the hospital also added a 20-bed observation unit, a transitional care unit, a dedicated obstetric emergency department for expecting mothers and a state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite. All of those additions played a vital role during the pandemic when space for patients was at a premium and many of them required specialized care, hospital officials said. Piedmont Henry also used buildings on its campus to stand up monoclonal antibody therapy units and helped businesses and organizations in the community with their vaccination efforts.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont Henry was able to launch some new services and earn recognition and awards for the care provided. The hospital launched robotic-assisted surgery last summer and now have numerous surgeons providing minimally-invasive procedures on the da Vinci surgical system. Piedmont Henry has also received two consecutive ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The hospital was named the Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year this year and received the Silver Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry, which recognizes Piedmont’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. Most recently, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has designated Piedmont Henry Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement.

“It is our goal to provide high-quality, safe, patient-centered care,” Henson said. “I am so proud of this team and its ability to continue to provide the best care during the most challenging time in their careers.”

For more information about Piedmont Henry, visit www.piedmont.org.