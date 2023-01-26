012823_HDH_TraumaLevel

Piedmont Henry Hospital has been designated a Level III trauma center, making it one of nine in the state.

 Staff Photo: Heather Middleton

STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital has been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health. This makes the hospital one of nine hospitals designated as a Level III trauma center in the state.

“This designation is significant, not only for the residents of Henry County, who can now rely on their local hospital providing a high level of safe and immediate care in instances of trauma, but for many other area residents as well,” said David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Henry. “Any time that can be reduced in transporting a patient to begin trauma care can potentially lead to better outcomes. We know that the work we have done to earn this designation will make a positive difference in countless lives.”

