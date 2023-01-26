STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital has been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health. This makes the hospital one of nine hospitals designated as a Level III trauma center in the state.
“This designation is significant, not only for the residents of Henry County, who can now rely on their local hospital providing a high level of safe and immediate care in instances of trauma, but for many other area residents as well,” said David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Henry. “Any time that can be reduced in transporting a patient to begin trauma care can potentially lead to better outcomes. We know that the work we have done to earn this designation will make a positive difference in countless lives.”
The closest trauma centers to Piedmont Henry are in Macon, which is over 60 miles to the south, and Grady Memorial Hospital, close to 25 miles to the north.
A Level III trauma center has the ability to assess a patient, resuscitate, perform surgical intervention, provide intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations. Piedmont Henry’s trauma program has a surgeon available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and also has neurosurgical support. Piedmont Henry joins Piedmont Cartersville and Piedmont Walton as Level III trauma centers within the Piedmont system, while Piedmont Columbus and Piedmont Athens are both Level II trauma centers.
“The trauma death rate in the state of Georgia is above the national average,” said Michael Thompson. M.D., medical director of trauma for Piedmont. “We believe we will make an impact on that rate by being able to stabilize and care for trauma patients at our hospital.”
Piedmont Henry has a high volume/high acuity emergency department. It is one of the busiest in the Piedmont system. In addition to providing care, the trauma program at Piedmont Henry provides leadership in prevention and public education to the community and offers continuing education for the nursing and allied health personnel on the trauma team.
“The trauma response at Piedmont Henry requires collaboration from multiple departments,” said Jay Connelly, director of Stroke and Trauma at Piedmont Henry. “In addition to staff members and physicians from the emergency department, personnel from surgical services, the intensive care unit, respiratory therapy, radiology, security, and many more are involved in providing safe and efficient high-quality care.”
