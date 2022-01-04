STOCKBRIDGE — Piedmont Henry is looking for volunteers to help in nearly every aspect of hospital operations.
“Henry County has demonstrated a fantastic level of support for our staff during the pandemic. Your prayers and acts of kindness are appreciated more than you’ll ever know,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “While we appreciate all the food and donations, what we need more than anything right now is volunteers to give back to the community by helping with day-to-day tasks in and out of the hospital, and to support our staff in non-clinical roles in caring for our patients. We also have open positions for anyone with a clinical background.”
According to hospital officials, volunteers play a significant role in caring for patients, visitors and guests, as well as assisting the staff members, nurses and physicians at the hospital. Currently, volunteers, ages 18 and older, are needed in nearly every department and day and night shifts are available every day of the week. Those with an interest or a background in the health care industry make for ideal candidates, but it is not a requirement.
“Piedmont Henry has rigorous infection prevention and safety measurements in place to protect our staff, patients and visitors,” said Piedmont Henry Communications Specialist Michael Boylan. “In addition, our staff, contractors and volunteers are fully vaccinated, or have an exemption, and everyone who enters our facility is required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose at all times.”
For more information about joining volunteer services at Piedmont Henry, call 678-604-1057 or visit www.piedmont.org/volunteers.
