STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line.
Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
Dr. Greene-Harris attended Tulane University for medical school and residency in neurological surgery. She said she became interested in the specialty after a rotation in School.
Brain surgery can be exciting and a neurosurgeon can make a physical difference in a patient’s outcome,” she said.
She said it combines critical, emergency and outpatient care and no day is exactly the same.
“One patient may need work done on sciatic pain or a stable spinal fracture, while another may need to have a tumor resected or have a clot from trauma or a stroke removed,” Dr. Greene-Harris said. “Being able to provide those services to patients at Piedmont Henry makes an enormous difference to people in the community and the surrounding area.”
Dr. Greene-Harris said she’s glad her patients can get high-quality level of care close to home.
“It is better for their outcomes, as well as for their loved ones who care for them during recovery,” she said.
Dr. Greene-Harris, and her practice, Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery at Stockbridge, are the only hospital on the southside of Atlanta to use Stryker Neuro Navigation. This technology allows for the minimally-invasive surgical procedures to be shorter, leading to fast recovery times for the patient and less pain overall.
While much of her work is focused on responding to emergencies or performing planned procedures, Dr. Greene-Harris said wants the public to know about preventive measures they can take to protect their spines and neurological health.
“Core strengthening exercises and yoga can really help everything from a spinal standpoint,” said Dr. Greene-Harris. “It is also important that people do all they can to reduce risk factors for stroke, by eating right, exercising, managing cholesterol and diabetes, and not smoking.”
To learn more about Dr. Greene-Harris or neurology services at Piedmont, visit www.piedmont.org.