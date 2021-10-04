Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes new breast surgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — Piedmont Henry Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Christopher Jean-Louis, a breast surgical oncologist, to its Breast Surgery specialists center.
Originally from Stone Mountain, Jean-Louis returned to Georgia following his medical training to care for his community and "make a positive difference in the lives of many breast cancer patients in the area," hospital officials said.
“I believe that where I grew up contributed to who I am,” Jean-Louis said. “It means a lot to come home and care for the community.”
Jean-Louis attended the University of North Texas Health Science Center for medical school, had his residency with Atrium Navicent Health Medical Center/Mercer School of Medicine, and completed fellowship with the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences.
He had numerous encounters with patients with breast cancer during his residency and they made a significant impression on him.
“Being able to follow patients from diagnosis through treatment and recovery really influenced me,” Jean-Louis said. “I want all of my patients to know that we will work through this together and that my entire team will help see you through.”
Breast cancer affects one in eight women in the United States, but advances in awareness, early detection and treatment have led to improved outcomes. Jean-Louis said he believes that with continual new innovations and research, breast cancer will continue to be tremendously curable.
“The advances in therapeutics are extensive and many treatments are successful. We’re seeing decreases in recurrence and survivability is also increasing,” Jean-Louis said. “Perhaps most importantly, the message of the importance of annual screenings is resonating. People tend to detect breast cancer earlier and this leads to an increase in survivability.”
Jean-Louis believes in a holistic approach to caring for patients with breast cancer. He said he believes that it isn’t enough to simply care for someone physically, so his team makes sure to care for them emotionally as well.
“I always treat my patients like family,” Jean-Louis said. “I start every encounter with the approach that this patient could be my mother, daughter or sister. That encourages me to go the extra mile, and it helps put the patients at ease.”
As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jean-Louis encourages women to be aware of any changes in their breasts and to be vigilant if anything is detected. By knowing your family history, noting abnormalities during self-exams, and having annual screenings performed, breast cancer can often be detected early, which leads to a significantly better prognosis for the patient.
To learn more about oncology services at Piedmont, visit piedmont.org/cancer.
