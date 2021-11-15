STOCKBRIDGE – The Piedmont Henry Food Bank is a free, outdoor pantry that provides access to non-perishable items to those in need.
Anyone can donate items and anyone can take needed items. It was built by the Piedmont Henry Engineering team and is located outside the North Tower entrance.
Items that can be donated are non-perishable grocery items, personal hygiene products, paper products, baby items (baby food, diapers, lotion, soap, wipes) and kid-friendly items (crayons, coloring books, pencils, school supplies). Hospital officials ask that all donated items are not expired, dented or damaged.
