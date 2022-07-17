STOCKBRIDGE – July is Parathyroid Awareness Month and Reema Mallick, M.D., an endocrine surgeon practicing at Piedmont Henry Hospital, wants everyone to know the symptoms for hyperparathyroidism, how it is diagnosed, and, most importantly, how it is treated.
The parathyroid glands, which are four, pea-sized glands, have an essential role in several different processes throughout the body by the regulation of calcium with production of parathyroid hormone. If one or more of these glands become overactive and is releasing too much PTH, that can result in a condition called primary hyperparathyroidism. This can cause the bones to thin resulting in osteoporosis or bone fractures and can lead to kidney problems and kidney stones.
“Symptoms of hyperparathyroidism can be wide-ranging,” said Mallick. “It can include fatigue, joint and muscle pain, depression, brain “fog” or memory problems, heartburn, constipation, and frequent or nighttime urination. And it can lead to kidney and bone disease.”
Hyperparathyroidism is commonly found through a routine blood test in your primary care physician’s office. If your blood calcium is high, the most common reason is generally because of an abnormality in the parathyroid glands.
“Treatment is fairly straightforward,” said Mallick. “At an outpatient surgical procedure, a small incision is made in the neck and the abnormal gland or glands are removed. It is a very common and safe procedure.”
If you are experiencing any of the symptoms of hyperparathyroidism, schedule an appointment on-line with your primary care physician.
Reema Mallick, MD is an endocrine surgeon and member of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons and fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She specializes in surgery of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. She sees patients at Surgery South in Stockbridge and operates at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
