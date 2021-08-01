STOCKBRIDGE – Due to the high overall census levels of the hospital, involving both COVID and non-COVID patients, Piedmont Henry Hospital is restricting visitation throughout the hospital to one care partner, per patient. This includes patients in women’s services, outpatient areas in the hospital, and off-campus outpatient centers. One care partner will be allowed to stay overnight with the patient to assist with care.
All visitors are required to wear a mask in the hospital at all times. Masks must cover a person’s nose and mouth.
“We know how important visitation can be for our patients and their loved ones, but safety remains our top priority,” said Lily Henson, Piedmont Henry CEO. “We will continue our screening procedures and ask that all visitors continue to wear a mask, wash their hands, and watch their distance. Those are important behaviors outside of the hospital as well.”
Piedmont Henry encourages people to remain closely connected to their loved ones in the hospital through virtual means. Email messages to patients can be sent to PHHFeelTheLove@piedmont.org and apps such as Skype, Zoom, DUO or FaceTime can be used to set up virtual face to face meetings.
For more information about Piedmont Healthcare’s response to COVID-19, please visit piedmont.org.
