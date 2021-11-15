STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital is now allowing two visitors per patient, as long as the patient is not being treated for COVID-19. Legal guardians or family caregivers will be allowed for COVID patients if it is determined necessary for the care of the patient (such as end of life care or special needs).
This returns the hospital to its normal visitation policy.
All visitors are required to wear a mask in the hospital at all times and masks must cover both the nose and mouth.
“We know how important visitation can be for our patients and their loved ones, but safety remains our top priority,” said Lily Henson, M.D., Piedmont Henry’s CEO. “We will continue our screening procedures and ask that all visitors continue to wear a mask, wash their hands, and watch their distance. Those are important behaviors outside of the hospital as well.”
Visiting hours at Piedmont Henry are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
For more information about Piedmont Healthcare’s response to COVID-19, visit www.piedmont.org.
