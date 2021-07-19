STOCKBRIDGE — Twenty-one physicians at Piedmont Henry Hospital have been named Top Doctors by Atlanta Magazine.
A total of 193 doctors who practice at Piedmont Healthcare made the magazine's annual list. Doctors were selected by screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience before final selection of this list. Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a company specializing in health care research, information and publishing, reviews medical education, training, board certifications, hospital appointments and more.
“Piedmont exists to provide high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Leigh Hamby, M.D., chief medical officer of Piedmont Healthcare. “I congratulate our physicians for providing exemplary care that has been recognized in the community. We are proud of these men and women who continue to make a positive difference in every life they touch.”
The Piedmont physicians who earned the Top Doctors distinction and are affiliated with Piedmont Henry are:
• Dr. Meryl L. Braunstein
• Dr. Christopher Brown
• Dr. Hitesh R. Chokshi
• Dr. John H. Giesler
• Dr. Alienor S. Gilchrist
• Dr. Gerald Goldklang
• Dr. George W. Jabren
• Dr. Benjamin C. Lee
• Dr. Alan M. Levy
• Dr. Joy Lynn McCaffrey
• Dr. Daniel T. McDevitt
• Dr. Kim Vu Neisler
• Dr. Gregory P. Petro
• Dr. Philip G. Ploska
• Dr. Richard C. Prokesch
• Dr. Ira C. Robinson
• Dr. Todd A. Schmidt
• Dr. Muthusamy Sekar
• Dr. Sanjay Sharma
• Dr. Gary W. Stewart
• Dr. Sasha H. Wahab
To learn more or to see the complete list, visit www.atlantamagazine.com.
