STOCKBRIDGE – There is always a great need for health care workers, and Piedmont Henry is looking for men and women prepared to make a positive difference in every life they touch.
One way the hospital is able to recruit well-educated professionals is through scholarships to those pursuing careers in health care.
Applications are now open for the Joyce Rodgers Healthcare Scholarship, which is open to individuals who live in the primary service area of Piedmont Henry (Henry, Clayton, and Butts counties) or current Piedmont Henry employees pursuing careers in nursing, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, radiologic technology or medical tech/patient care tech.
Rodgers worked with the Henry County Health Department and served as the county nurse manager. After retiring, she served 12 years with the hospital’s board of directors. When she rolled off the board, the board decided to honor her by establishing the fund in her name.
Scholarship selection will be based on scholastic record, character, leadership qualities, participation in student and community activities, and interest and knowledge of chosen health career. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded each year, two for external applicants and two for internal applicants.
Applications and guidelines can be found online at piedmont.org/about-piedmonthealthcare/scholarships.
Completed applications are due by email to JRScholarship@piedmont.org by 5 p.m. Friday, Apr. 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.