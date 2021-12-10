ELLENWOOD — Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet has acquired Fairview Urgent Care in Ellenwood, bring the network up to 34 locations throughout the state.
The new Ellenwood location is at 4475 West Village Parkway, and is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fairview Urgent Care was an established healthcare leader in the community with experienced physicians and support staff serving the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in the area. The center will be rebranded as Piedmont Urgent Care.
“Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is proud to expand our services into Ellenwood,” said WellStreet CEO Lisa Mikkelsen. “We are excited to welcome the Fairview Urgent Care team and to add to our services in Clayton County. We share the same commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality urgent care services to every patient, close to home.”
Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014. WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,700 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care offers patients shorter wait times and higher patient satisfaction. Piedmont Urgent Care also offers COVID-19 same-day PCR, rapid, and antibody testing at all locations.
Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet provides virtual visits and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury seven days a week, with extended hours nights and weekends, and are an excellent alternative to busy emergency departments and when traditional primary care offices are not open. These facilities also feature onsite digital X-ray capabilities and accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and competitive self-pay rates.
Piedmont Urgent Care visits can be utilized for common cold symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, nasal drainage, and ear pain. In addition to walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Piedmont offers COVID-19 testing, vaccinations (non-COVID-19), physicals, workers’ compensation and employer services.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.