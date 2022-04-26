043022-HDH-Airplane.jpg

The FAA is investigating an emergency landing on Millers Mill Road between Country Mill Lane and Dickerson Cove Drive Monday evening.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — A single-engine Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Millers Mill Road Monday evening in Stockbridge.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane hit power lines and was forced to land on Millers Mill Road between Country Mill Lane and Dickerson Cove Drive.

The pilot reportedly aborted his first attempt to land at Berry Hill Airport and was circling to try again.

According to the Henry County Police Department, a pilot and passenger sustained only minor injuries.

The FAA’s investigation into the accident is ongoing.

