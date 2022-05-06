McDONOUGH — Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting its first ever Pizza Cook-Off and Battle of the Bands May 14.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage Park, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
In addition to nine bands facing off against each other, there will be food trucks, inflatables for kids and over 70 craft vendors.
Residents will also have the chance to sample pizza from several local pizza chefs.
“It will be a day to remember,” parks and rec officials said.
Heritage Park offers a number of features including kidsville playground, ballfields, Veterans Wall of Honor, .9 mile paved walking trail, museum and historic village.
For more information, visit www.hcprd.org,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.