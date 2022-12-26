McDONOUGH — Henry County government, in partnership with the Board of Education, the Georgia Department of Transportation, the PATH Foundation and the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, unveiled plans for the next phase of the Panola Mountain Greenway Trail.

The path currently ends in a wooded area near Austin Road Middle School on Austin Road near Fairview Road. The second phase will link the existing trail to the area between Austin Road Middle and Elementary schools. Once completed the greenway trail will allow the community to walk and bike from Henry County to Panola Mountain State Park.

