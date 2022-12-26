...LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTH
AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA INCLUDING METRO ATLANTA...
A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for
light snow and flurries to portions of north and central Georgia
including Athens, metro Atlanta and Atlanta's southern suburbs.
Currently, drier air in the low levels of the atmosphere is
preventing snow from reaching the ground, however, as the air
becomes more saturated through the evening, isolated to scattered
light snow showers and flurries could reach the ground across
metro Atlanta between 8 PM and 11 PM and quickly spread south and
eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off between 1 AM and
3 AM. Little to no accumulations are expected.
1 of 2
Jonathon Penn, director of Parks and Recreation, speaks on the upcoming work planned for the Panola Mountain Greenway Trail.
McDONOUGH — Henry County government, in partnership with the Board of Education, the Georgia Department of Transportation, the PATH Foundation and the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, unveiled plans for the next phase of the Panola Mountain Greenway Trail.
The path currently ends in a wooded area near Austin Road Middle School on Austin Road near Fairview Road. The second phase will link the existing trail to the area between Austin Road Middle and Elementary schools. Once completed the greenway trail will allow the community to walk and bike from Henry County to Panola Mountain State Park.
Henry County Commissioner Bruce Holmes was excited and thankful to see Phase II come to fruition.
“When I got elected 12 years ago it was all about connectivity, it was all about walkability, and this project completes that vision. It’s going to make a wonderful difference in this county,” Holmes said.
Kelly Jordan, co-founder of the Arabia Alliance, said big plans are in motion to extend how far users of the trail can travel.
“Once they get to Panola Mountain, they can ride their bikes east to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, they can ride their bikes north to Lithonia and the city of Stonecrest and Arabia Mountain itself, and eventually they are going to be able to ride their bikes west all the way to the Atlanta Beltline up, up the South River,” said Jordan.
The county expects to bid out the next phase in the new year.
The PATH Foundation works with counties and cities to develop a system of interlinking greenway trails throughout the metro area for both commuting and recreation.
For more information on the Panola Mountain Green Trail project, visit pathfoundation.org.