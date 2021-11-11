McDONOUGH — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai.
Madison Rose Troy, 19, and Katlyn Nicole Finley, 25, were arrested on several charges including aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Finley was also charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Both women, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office officials, knew the whereabouts of Jordan Jackson, the man accused of shooting Officer Desai, and did not report the information to police.
Jackson, 22, committed suicide after law enforcement agencies closed in on his location Nov. 9 at the Chateau Forest Apartments in Riverdale.
Finley, officials said, is a friend of Troy.
Bond was denied for both women and they remain in the Henry County Jail.
Sheriff’s Office officials said they expect to make additional arrests “in the very near future.”
