McDONOUGH — Henry County police are asking witnesses to a shooting at Peachtree Peddlers Flea Market & Antique Mall on Sunday, July 25, to come forward.
According to police, a disagreement between Covington resident Larry Favors Jr., 39, and Oliver Williams, 54, of McDonough led to Favors shooting and killing Williams.
The pair were vendors with neighboring booths near the main entrance to the Antique Mall.
The incident occurred at 5:50 p.m. inside the building.
Favors is in the Henry County jail charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
Any witnesses to the shooting or to the argument leading up to it are asked to contact Detective Blake Parker at 770-288-7574 or email blakeparker@co.henry.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.