Police use DNA testing to identify body of teen who went missing in 1975

Veronique Duperly holds a photo of her sister, Patricia Agnes Gildawie, who went missing in February 1975. Police have identified the remains of Gildawie by using advanced DNA testing.

 Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Using advanced DNA testing, Virginia police have identified the remains of a body found in a drainage ditch 21 years ago in Fairfax County as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, a young woman who has been missing for more than 47 years.

Also known as "Choubi," Gildawie was last seen on February 8, 1975, when she was 17 years old, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release Monday.

CNN's Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

