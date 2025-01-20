...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Periods of snow that could be moderate to heavy at times.
Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches possible. Light
sleet and freezing rain will be possible in portions of east
central Georgia late Tuesday night. Ice accumulations less then
0.1 inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 6 above expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast, and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures. Very cold temperatures can lead
to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Henry County NAACP’s Youth Council hosted A Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, McDonough. The theme was "Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy.” The keynote address was by Youth Council Advisor the Rev. Canton Jones, who challenged listeners to teach youth the importance of ownership and pursuing their dreams. Here are some scenes from the event.
