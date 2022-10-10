gasstation.jpg

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 6 cents less than a month ago, and 17 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying 90 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.

