ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 6 cents less than a month ago, and 17 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying 90 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“Gas prices across the South, East coast, and the Northeast continued to climb after the announcement that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) planned to cut oil production,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Traditionally during the fall and winter driving seasons gas demand declines. If this holds true drivers may see a price drop in the weeks ahead.”
Regional Prices
Most expensive Georgia metro markets — Atlanta ($3.27), Savannah ($3.25) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.23).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets — Albany ($3.14), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.13) and Rome ($3.10).
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.