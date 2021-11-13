Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement.
Huff was 87.
"Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on the team's Twitter account. "He was an iconic player and broadcaster for the franchise for over 40 years and was a great friend to our family."
Huff made five Pro Bowls over a 13-year career, won an NFL title with the New York Giants in 1956 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982.
"He represented the franchise with honor and respect on the field and in the booth and was beloved by our fans. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of Sam's family and friends during this time," the owners' statement added.
New York Giants team president John Mara also paid tribute to the former player, calling Huff "one of the greatest Giants of all time."
"He was the heart and soul of our defense in his era," Mara wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "He almost single-handedly influenced the first chants of 'Defense, Defense' in Yankee Stadium."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
