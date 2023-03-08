McDONOUGH — Legislation threatening Henry County’s ability to govern housing regulations and impose moratoriums has been rejected by the Board of Commissioners.
The vote was unanimous to oppose House Bills 514 and 517 and Senate Bill 188.
HB 514 proposes to limit the length of time and renewals for moratoriums related to zoning matters.
HB 517 would prohibit local government from regulating single-family home designs such as exterior types, roofing structures, lot sizes and square-footage minimums.
Brett Hanes, assistant director of building and plan review, said he considers HB 517 most detrimental to the county in that it contradicts several guidelines in the county’s unified land development code, promotes higher density and would compromise Henry’s future land use map and comprehensive plan.
“This bill contradicts many of the zoning laws and procedures that have been in place many years,” he said.
SB 188 would take away the county’s ability to put use restrictions on housing such as limiting the number of homes in subdivisions that can be used as rental homes.
“Seemingly every year now we have state legislation, either be it the Senate or the House, where they would like to challenge our home rule that is authorized by the current constitution of the state of Georgia,” Hanes said.
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell directed county staff to send the resolutions to the Henry County delegation as well as the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s offices.
To read bills and follow status changes, visit www.legis.ga.gov/.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
