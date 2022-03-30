STOCKBRIDGE — Voters living in unincorporated areas around Stockbridge will be asked in November whether they approve or disapprove of becoming part of the the city.
The referendum proposes nearly doubling the size of Stockbridge from 28,000 to 51,000 residents.
Senator Emmanuel Jones, who co-authored the bill with Senator Brian Strickland, said the annexation will clean up the boundaries of the city, describing them currently as spaghetti instead of a delineated city.
Senate Bill 612 was approved in the Senate on March 11 and adopted with substitution in the House on March 25. The legislation has been returned to the Senate for approval.
Jones said the changes made in the House will tweak the eastern boundary line of the proposed city. He said residents contacted him requesting the adjustment.
“We listened to the public,” he said. “In areas where there are larger tracts of land, specifically in the Campground Road area, residents would like to remain unincorporated.”
The legislation will also create five council member voting districts.
Council members for districts 1, 4 and 5 would be elected in 2023. Council member LaKeisha Gantt would represent district 2 and Alphonso Thomas district 3 until the end of their terms.
Jones said he was “very hopeful that residents who live in the proposed annexed area will embrace the work mayor and council are doing to continue to grow the city. I believe Stockbridge is better positioned than any other city in Henry County to capitalize on this booming economy.”
If approved by voters, the annexation will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
