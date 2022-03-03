McDONOUGH — Qualifying to run for local offices in Henry County begins Monday.
Those wishing to file an intent to run have from 9 a.m. Monday, March 7 to noon on Friday, March 11 at the Henry County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 40 Atlanta St. in McDonough.
Qualifying fees, 3% of the total gross salary, are due at the time paperwork is submitted.
Fees are as follows:
♦ County Commissioners — $1,102.15
♦ Board of Education — $566.38
♦ State Court Judge — $4,975.84
♦ Magistrate Court Judge — $4,727.04
The following seats are up for re-election this year:
♦ Henry County Board of Commissioners —District seats 3, 4, and 5
♦ Henry County Board of Education —
District seats 4 and 5
♦ Senior Superior Court judge
♦ Senior State Court judge
♦ State Court judge
♦ Magistrate judge
The primary election will be held May 24, with runoff elections, if needed, on June 21. The deadline to register to vote is April 25.
For more information about qualifying or to check your voter registration status, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/D-L/Elections-Registration/Elections.
