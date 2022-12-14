ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state.
“Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
The General Assembly convenes in January and could select from a wide range of options to address this topic to help further the goal of safe, secure, and efficient elections.
“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday,” said Raffensperger. “It’s even tougher on the counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”
Georgia's 2022 midterms shattered previous turnout records and achieved a high level of access for Georgia voters, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Some counties had as many as 19 days of Early Voting in the General Election, and Georgia voters needed no excuse to vote early or by mail. Georgia continues to be a national leader in providing safe, secure, and accessible elections to all eligible Georgians.