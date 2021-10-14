McDONOUGH — Henry County Stormwater is hosting two Rain Barrel Make-and-Take Workshops next month.
They will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 from 6-7 p.m. The cost to participate is $10. Participation is limited to five people per workshop. This wishing to attend must live in Henry County and have not previously participated in a rain barrel workshop.
Rain water can be used for a number projects including car washing, water gardens, lawns and flowers and other outdoor chores.
Workshops will be held at the Stormwater Management Office, 347 Phillips Drive in McDonough.
To register, email ateachout@co.henry.ga.us or call 770-288-7244.
