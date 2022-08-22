Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy, federal prosecutor says

Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the prosecutor's office.
No sentencing date has been set. but an attorney for the rapper requested an expedited sentencing date, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said.
CNN has reached out to the rapper's attorney for comment.
The "Wake Up" artist was indicted and arrested in October along with five others on the drug trafficking conspiracy charge and was released on $500,000 bail, which was revoked earlier this month after prosecutors said he violated the terms by threatening to kill someone and holding a gun during a FaceTime call in December.
He was taken back into custody August 8.
The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison but has a sentencing range of between 87 and 108 months, depending on a variety of factors.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
