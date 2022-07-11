STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County Parks & Rec is offering an After School Program for Austin Road and Fairview elementary schools for the 2022-23 school year.
The program will be held at Fairview Recreation Center from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on school days only.
Students, kindergarten through 5th grade, will be picked up at the schools and transported to the rec center. The cost is $50 per child, per week. Registration is now open at www.hcprd.org. Fairview Recreation Center is located at 35 Austin Road in Stockbridge.
For more information, call 770-288-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.