Want to learn more about firefighters and Henry County Fire-Rescue? Registration for Henry County Fire-Rescue 2025 Citizens Fire Academy is now open with classes starting in March. The Academy is an eight-week program held on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. from March 27 to May 15.To sign up, visit https://henrycounty-services.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/40221?fbclid=IwY2xjawH1NRxleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHc2-WV8thd-ChTeIQQ1uEMqv5rXctVnltls12KoQ8ROsjg0UGdVOF9WiJQ_aem_SsD_M-r9e_63PvfiVnxL4A. For more information, email adavidson@co.henry.ga.us or call 470-668-6350. 

