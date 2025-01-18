Registration Open For Citizens Fire Academy FILE PHOTO: ANTHONY RHOADS Jan 18, 2025 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this photo, some Henry County firefighters pose during a Henry County Fire-Rescue 50th anniversary celebration held last October at Nash Farm Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Want to learn more about firefighters and Henry County Fire-Rescue? Registration for Henry County Fire-Rescue 2025 Citizens Fire Academy is now open with classes starting in March. The Academy is an eight-week program held on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. from March 27 to May 15.To sign up, visit https://henrycounty-services.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/40221?fbclid=IwY2xjawH1NRxleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHc2-WV8thd-ChTeIQQ1uEMqv5rXctVnltls12KoQ8ROsjg0UGdVOF9WiJQ_aem_SsD_M-r9e_63PvfiVnxL4A. For more information, email adavidson@co.henry.ga.us or call 470-668-6350. Recommended for you +6 Cities With the Largest Increase in Home Prices Over the Last Decade Over the past decade, America’s home prices have skyrocketed, far outpacing wage growth and inflation: U.S. home values have grown by more than 95%, while average hourly earnings saw a modest 44% increase, and the Consumer Price Index rose by just 33%.Construction Coverage’s newest report br… Click for more.Cities With the Largest Increase in Home Prices Over the Last Decade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Trending Now Schools, Government Offices Closed in Henry County Hampton Woman Pleads Guilty To $161 Million Mortgage Fraud Scheme Luella HS employee charged with child molestation Henry County OKs Land Purchase To Expand Park JROTC Instructor Accused Of Sexual Assault In Custody Help Wanted
