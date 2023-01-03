Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.

"We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and choosing to bring its first Southeast manufacturing facility to our state," said Kemp. "Thanks to our robust infrastructure network, companies are able to reach 80% of the U.S. market within a two-day drive or two-hour flight from the Peach State. This manufacturing facility will be just the latest to benefit from this unique advantage of our No. 1 state for business. We're also looking forward to the opportunities this project will bring to hardworking Georgians in Locust Grove and the surrounding area."

