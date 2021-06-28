063021_HDH_PolkUpdate

The basement at the C.O. Polk Interactive Museum in McDonough will be remodeled into usable space.

 Staff Photo: Heather Middleton

McDONOUGH — The basement of the C.O. Polk Interactive Museum is set to get a facelift.

The McDonough City Council unanimously approved the renovations Monday, June 21.

McDonough Hospitality and Tourism has committed to pay for the $88,500 remodel. The board currently rents office space from the city for $1,000 a month.

The intent is to create additional office space to bring tourism employees under one roof while making usable the facility’s basement.

The renovation will create five total offices with a conference room, storage and up-to-date restrooms.

Fire Chief Steve Morgan has taken the reins of the project. He said stepping into the refinished space will be like being back in the 1940s. There will be polished concrete floors, exposed brass piping and black ceiling.

The building was built in the 1940s and served as the city’s post office. It later became Henry County’s juvenile court.

The museum, which opened in 2019, highlights the city of McDonough’s history using interactive exhibits, a digital artifacts table, touch screen monitors, historic photos, artwork and videos.

The council approved the use of $750,000 of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds in 2017 to rehab the building. In early 2018, an additional $511,941 of SPLOST monies was earmarked to complete the renovation.

The new updates will include new electrical, HVAC and plumbing. Brick walls will be repaired where necessary, and new trim and lighting will be installed. Along with repainting of walls, windows will be fixed and exterior and interior doors will be replaced. The work will be completed by Vesta Construction.

