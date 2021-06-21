STOCKBRIDGE — District IV Commissioner Vivian Thomas and the GAME On youth engagement program held a groundbreaking ceremony for Mickie D. Cochran Park renovations June 16.
The $1.2 million park renovation will include a new football field and accompanying facilities, a new parking lot, two full basketball courts to replace the four outdated half courts, a tennis court, an expanded walking trail, two community pavilions, two playgrounds, a restroom facility and an outdoor gym. The project will be paid using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax monies.
The redesign was completed by GAME ON Junior Commissioners, made up of local high schoolers, with the help of Thomas.
During the ceremony, Thomas introduced her GAME On students and shared with the crowd her excitement and appreciation for their hard work on the project.
“They have been trained in leadership and decision-making skills and have taken the time to do the research. They did a virtual survey and put it on Facebook and got community input,” Thomas said. “They’ve done comparative studies of other parks in the area and in other counties to determine what is needed for this particular park. They have done the work.”
Mickie D. Cochran Park is a 12.4-acre park located at 103 Banks Road in Stockbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.