Rescuers are trying to reach survivors of a climbing expedition on Eurasia's highest volcano that has already claimed eight lives as of Monday, local authorities say.

The deceased were part of a group of 12 individuals, including two guides, who have been climbing Klyuchevskaya Sopka in the north eastern Kamchatka peninsula region of Russia since August 30, Russian state news agency, RIA Novosti, said.

