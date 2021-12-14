McDONOUGH — A resolution to give all Henry County employees a 10.5% pay increase failed Tuesday during a special called meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners Johnny Wilson, Greg Cannon and Board Chair Carlotta Harrell voted in favor of the measure. Commissioners Vivian Thomas, Dee Clemmons and Bruce Holmes voted against.
County Manager Cheri Matthews said the raise was needed to keep current and recruit new employees.
“It is hard to retain our employees,” she said. “It’s hard recruiting when salaries are not at a level to compete with. In order for us to be competitive, we have to have competitive salaries.”
She offered, as an example, that fire fighters are leaving the county to work at local hospitals, due to higher pay and sign-on bonuses.
"We've got to be more competitive," she reiterated.
Human Resources Director Harold Cooper said the county's salaries are below national averages, the averages of surrounding counties and Henry's own municipalities.
Cooper and Assistant Director of Financial Services Bernita Campbell said, based on a financial analysis completed by the Financial Services Department, the raise could be supported by the county without dipping into fund balance or raising taxes in the future. County officials said they looked at historic trends, projected future revenues and growth as well as the county's spending practices.
Matthews said the pay raise was economically feasible.
“I ask you all to trust what we’re presenting to you,” she told the board. “I wholeheartedly support this.”
However, commissioners were not convinced.
Holmes said he wasn’t sure the financial analysis was accurate, noting that “we can’t predict the future or where the economy is going to end up.”
He said the across-the-board raise seemed irresponsible.
“I’m uncomfortable with this,” he said. “I believe employees need an increase but not sure this is the way to do it.”
Thomas said the loss of employees was a problem across the country, not just Henry County.
“This is called the great resignation,” she said. “This is not an isolated problem.”
She questioned how the raise was fair to all employees.
Clemmons suggested giving raises to employees at the bottom of the pay scale rather than to all.
To that, Matthews offered to remove herself and cluster leaders as eligible employees to receive the raise.
“I’d rather give my 10.5% to employees,” she said. “This is about retaining the people that we have.”
The county currently has 250 vacancies across all job families. Since July 2019, 554 employees have resigned. If the resolution had passed, the annual cost to the county would have been $13.2 million.
