McDONOUGH — Henry County officials announced Tuesday the completion of Hampton Locust Grove Road’s resurfacing. The road connects Ga. Highways 20 and 155.
County officials called the project the “cornerstone” of the planned 96 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V road resurfacing projects to be completed this year.
SPLOST Construction Manager Bert Bivins said the project was made a priority as the diminishing of previous roadway conditions had become a major concern.
“We see a lot of traffic in that area, including a high volume of school buses,” said Bivins. “Over time, the impact of the heavy traffic contributed to unsatisfactory travel conditions and a dwindling road foundation. The completion of this project allowed us to adequately replace both the roadway foundation and the final surface.”
The $1.8 million project covered 5 miles. A total of $27.4 million has been dedicated to the county’s resurfacing projecting.
Bivins said he believes the repaving of Hampton Locust Grove Road will save taxpayers money in the long term.
“We had been receiving frequent calls from residents and the Board of Education about potholes and other issues on this major thoroughfare,” said Bivins. “The completion of this project has alleviated many issues that previously necessitated frequent maintenance. We’re convinced that this project has significantly enhanced travel conditions and safety for Henry County.”
In addition to the improved road base and final road surface, this project also included the placement of thermoplastic striping and raised pavement markers. The striping contains components of reflective glass beads and the raised pavement markers are fabricated with reflective material. These features contribute to improved visibility and overall safety of the entire roadway.
This project, as with others on the SPLOST V list, were selected as part of a multi-step process. County roads are scored by a rating system based on their condition. If the rating system deems a road unsatisfactory, then those roads are strongly considered for resurfacing with SPLOST funding. Cost estimates are incorporated along with considerations around volume. County commissioners weigh in on behalf of their constituents to obtain the funding necessary to make the road improvement in their respective districts.
SPLOST officials expect that all 96 roads in this Resurfacing Contract should be completed by the end of this year. For more on the ongoing SPLOST work being completed across Henry County, visit to www.henrycounty-ga.org.
