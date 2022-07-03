MCDONOUGH — The tradition of camp meeting returns to Henry County this month with the annual Shingleroof Camp Meeting July 15 through July 21.
Shingleroof Camp Meeting started as long ago as 1830 and continues today, bringing Christian fellowship to the young and old in a gathering that has been described as part reunion, part revival and part multigenerational summer camp.
Shingleroof began as part of the Second Great Awakening in the United States, a Christian revival that spread across the American frontier in the 1820s and 1830s. Camp meeting is an outgrowth of that Awakening, traditionally a time for the community to gather together and experience spiritual revival, music, fellowship, fun and interdenominational worship in an outdoor setting.
All evening services begin at 7:45 p.m.; morning services Saturday through Thursday begin at 11 a.m.
The schedule for this year’s Shingleroof Camp Meeting is as follows:
• Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, Pastor Allan McCullough from Grace Hill Church in Herndon, Va.
• Weekday evenings, July 18 through July 21, Pastor Benny Tate of Rock Springs Church in Milner.
• Monday morning, July 18, Pastor Brady Howard of Glen Haven Baptist Churcy, McDonough
• Tuesday morning, July 19, Pastor Jody Ray of Mount Bethel Church, Marietta
• Wednesday morning, July 20, Pastor Rich Statham, Salem Baptist Church, McDonough
• Thursday morning, July 21, Pastor Jody Shaw, Community Bible Church, Stockbridge.
Special music at this year’s Shingleroof Camp Meeting will be led by Doug Stroup and Amy Stroup.
Revelation United will provide special music Saturday evening, and Mark Miller will provide music Sunday morning. The Glen Haven Baptist Choir will join the service on Monday evening, followed by the McDonough Presbyterian Choir on Tuesday evening, the Salem Baptist Choir on Wednesday evening, and the Rock Springs Choir on Thursday evening.
All meals will be prepared by local caterer Shaquin Thomas of Soul to Table Catering. Daily lunch following the 11 a.m. service will be a deli bar with salads and sandwiches, tea and cookie for $8 per person. Supper will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Supper will include entrée, salad, sides, tea and dessert for $12 per person. Friday’s menu is pulled pork, Saturday’s is fried chicken, Sunday lunch menu is chicken and dressing, followed by pot roast on Monday, ham on Tuesday, lasagna on Wednesday and a deli bar on Thursday.
Shingleroof Campground is located at the corner of Ga. Highway 155 and Campground Road in McDonough. For more information, contact Gene Morris at 404-401-9516 or morrisgene@bellsouth.net.
