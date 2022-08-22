Revived Iran nuclear deal is 'closer now than it was two weeks ago' but gaps remain, US State Department spokesperson says

The US State Department spokesperson expressed some optimism about the prospects of salvaging the Iran nuclear deal on August 22.

The US State Department spokesperson expressed some optimism about the prospects of salvaging the Iran nuclear deal, but stressed that divisions remain between the United States and Iran.

"A deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago, but the outcome of these ongoing discussions still remains uncertain as gaps do remain," Ned Price said at a State Department briefing.

CNN's Adam Pourahmadi contributed to this report.

