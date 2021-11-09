McDONOUGH — Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman announced Tuesday the reward for information leading to the arrest of Jordan Jackson has doubled to $60,000.
“We need the public’s help,” Amerman said. “We hope doubling the reward will help to find Jordan Jackson.”
Jackson, 22, is wanted for the Nov. 4 shooting death of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai. Desai, 38, died from his injuries Monday evening.
Amerman said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is following up on numerous tips received from the public in regards to Jackson’s location.
“No matter where he is, he’s going to get caught,” Amerman said during a press conference Tuesday.
“We want Jackson brought to justice for the victim’s family.”
An emotional Amerman described Desai as a beacon of light who always had a smile on his face.
“He lit up the room and was a joy to be around,” he said. “He truly loved his job and serving the community.”
Desai will continue to serve mankind through organ donation.
Amerman said the donation speaks to the amazing person and awesome human being Desai was.
Board of Commissioneres Chair Carlotta Harrell said Desai always saw the good in everyone and treated all with kindness and dignity. She said as a former law enforcement officer herself, Desai's death "hits close to home."
"We're all family here," she said.
Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 8 and 11.
“Seeing his family suffering and now his wife has to raise two sons alone, it’s hard,” Harrell said.
Amerman said an officer will remain with his family for as long as needed.
“We won’t leave them alone,” he said. “We’ll always be here.”
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said directly to Jackson that they "will not spare any expense or manpower to find you in whatever hole you are in to bring you to justice,”
Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jackson to call 911 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-957-9121.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
As for offers to help the Desai family, donations can be made through the Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund. The Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organized for the sole purpose of helping the families of sworn, non-sworn and civilian employees, of all first responders.
Donations will also be accepted at the Henry County Police Department, 108 South Zack Hinton Pkwy., McDonough, GA 30253.
Donations can be sent via Cash App to: $Wings4Warriors
