McDONOUGH — A rezoning that will allow development of a $45 million senior living facility was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 19.
The board approved a rezoning request from Eagles Landing IL-AL Investors of Roanoke, Va., for 7.97 acres from general commercial to office/institutional by unanimous vote. The property is located off Patrick Henry Parkway in District 4.
The development, which will be called Harmony at Stockbridge, is a project of Smith/Packett, developers of senior living facilities throughout the eastern United States. The company currently has a similar facility under construction in Douglasville.
According to a company spokesman, Harmony at Stockbridge will feature a four-story building with 190 units. The facility will provide a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living and a memory care unit, with the principal use being assisted living.
Henry County Planning and Zoning had previously granted the developer a variance to reduce required parking spaces from 190 to 160. The zoning board had also recommended approval of the rezoning, with staff conditions.
