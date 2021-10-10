McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority and Henry County Stormwater Department are looking for volunteers to help clean up a local waterway during the annual Rivers Alive event on Nov. 13.
The program’s goal is to bring awareness of and involvement with the preservation of Georgia’s water resources. The waterway cleanup removes trash from an appointed waterway, thereby protecting its quality.
The event will be held from 9:30-11:10 a.m. Volunteers will meet off East Lake Parkway near English Road in McDonough.
Volunteers must be at least 12 years old with a parent/guardian present at the event. Those ages 16-18 may participate without a guardian present but must present a signed waiver.
Volunteers should bring heavy-duty work gloves, water bottle, sunscreen and insect repellent and wear long pants and long sleeved-shirt with high-topped work boots with non-skid soles. A hat is also recommended.
To volunteer, visit www.hcwa.com/community-education and select Rivers Alive Annual Cleanup to register.
If you know of a waterway that needs cleaned or for more information, call Lindsey Sanders, HCWA environmental compliance coordinator at 678-583-3809.
