McDONOUGH — Two Henry County senior centers have been approved to receive a new roof.
The Board of Commissioners approved the Facilities Maintenance Department’s request to spend a total of $349,970 for the total roof replacement at Hidden Valley Senior Center ($158,370) and Heritage Senior Center ($191,600).
In the resolution, department officials cited the poor condition of the roofing as the need for replacement.
The contract was awarded to OMNIA Partners contract with Garland/DBS Inc. Each roof will come with a 15-year Garland limited leak-free warranty.
The Capital Projects Fund will be used to pay for the replacements.
