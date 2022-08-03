MCDONOUGH —The Henry County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax roundabout project at State Route 20 and Turner Church Road is complete.
MCDONOUGH —The Henry County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax roundabout project at State Route 20 and Turner Church Road is complete.
The road opened to traffic Aug. 3.
County officials said the roundabout will help relieve traffic along what has become a busy east-west connector for of State Route 155 and SR 20 for those looking to bypass downtown McDonough. SPLOST Transportation Project Director Roque Romero said this the completion great show of progress in a short amount of time.
“The intersection at first had stop signs and then a temporary signal, however this new roundabout facilitates improved traffic flow and makes the intersection safer as well,” Romero said.
The roundabout installation was made a high priority by county officials when the project list was created for SPLOST V. The county began collecting funds for the SPLOST in April 2020. acquire the right of way before breaking ground.
Romero said he believes that the speed and quality of the build shows how seriously Henry County is taking its promise to voters to deliver on the current SPLOST. He said the project took just under a year, and crews were able to save months of time by working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to close SR 20 for nine days, instead of keeping the road open and working in sections.
“We are grateful to our residents and drivers for their patience during these last few weeks and we appreciate the collaboration with GDOT to expedite this project,” said Romero. “By closing the road completely last week rather than allowing for limited traffic we took what would have been an additional four months and turned that piece of the project one in which we were able to complete in a matter of days. I just want to say thank you to the Henry County residents who had their travel disrupted for being patient, as we were able to save a great deal of time and money by doing it this way.”
Construction on the $1.9 million SPLOST project was completed by McLeRoy, Inc.
For more information on SPLOST work being completed across the county, visit
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
