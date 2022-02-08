ATLANTA – Ryder System, Inc., a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, will invest $44 million in a new, high-tech third-party distribution center in Locust Grove. The project is expected to create more than 250 jobs.
“We are proud that Ryder has chosen Georgia to meet their growing needs,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “As the logistics hub of the southeast with a highly skilled workforce and a dedication to addressing supply chain issues, we are uniquely positioned to ensure Ryder’s continued success. I look forward to the new opportunities this distribution center will create for hardworking Georgians in Henry County.”
Ryder currently manages 59 operations and employs more than 2,900 people in the state, providing critical supply chain, transportation, and fleet management solutions for more than 50,000 customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. The company also manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses, encompassing approximately 64 million square feet.
“Locust Grove is excited to welcome Ryder to our community,” said Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price. “As a leader in the logistics industry, their investment and creation of more than 250 jobs will bring even greater value to our growing business community.”
“We welcome Ryder to Locust Grove and Henry County,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. “Their jobs and investment will be a welcome addition to our community, and we look forward to their success here.”
Ryder will build out a 678,000-square-foot spec building at 355 Davis Lake Road within Phase II of Garner Logistics Park in Locust Grove, which provides direct access to I-75 along with other key logistics access points. Ryder is planning to utilize the building to accelerate growth for its e-commerce and multi-customer warehousing offerings. The company will be hiring warehouse pickers/packers and shippers, forklift operators, and management/supervisory positions.
“Locust Grove is a growing city in Georgia, so it was a natural fit for our next facility location,” said Steve Sensing, president of Supply Chain Solutions for Ryder. “By increasing our footprint, we improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment. We are grateful for the vision and willingness of Georgia's state and local leaders to collaborate with Ryder to make this project possible.”
Ryder is recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, military veteran recruitment initiatives, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs and the hiring of a diverse workforce.
Ryder plans to utilize Georgia’s extensive ports network for logistics needs and tap into the state’s highly skilled workforce.
"Georgia offers an especially strong talent pool in transportation and the moving and production of products," Ryder officials said. The Georgia Quick Start, provided through the Technical College System of Georgia, is the top-ranked workforce training program in the nation.
“We welcome this addition of Locust Grove to Ryder’s already strong presence in the Atlanta metro area, a key U.S. logistics hub,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Our region is a premier hub for logistics with extensive highways and heavy rail, proximity to ports on the Atlantic coast, and the home of a leading air cargo hub at Hartsfield-Jackson. We congratulate Ryder on this important decision and thank community partners for their support of this project for Atlanta.”
